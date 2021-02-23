US Bancorp DE Has $1.22 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after buying an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $28,656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Beyond Meat by 543.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 151,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -335.24 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

