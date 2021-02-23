US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,983 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

