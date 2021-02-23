US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,157 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

