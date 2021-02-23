US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 257.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,086 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zuora by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 401,508 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at $451,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

