USDX [Lighthouse] Hits Market Capitalization of $593,682.52 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $593,682.52 and approximately $84.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.53 or 0.01072261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00382217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007057 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

