V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. V.F. reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.