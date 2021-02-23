VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 8,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000.

