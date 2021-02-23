VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.69. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

