Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 777,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 130,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 393,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,082. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.