Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $258.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

