Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lowered by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 101,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $226.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,294. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average of $215.66.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

