Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.