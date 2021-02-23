Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €104.67 ($123.14).

ETR VAR1 opened at €117.30 ($138.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €136.97 and a 200 day moving average of €121.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Varta has a twelve month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

