Vector Group (VGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

