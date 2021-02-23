Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $274.47 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.94 and its 200-day moving average is $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

