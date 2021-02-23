Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4,680.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

NYSE DAL opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

