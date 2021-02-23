Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $190.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

