Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,955 shares of company stock worth $7,818,512. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

