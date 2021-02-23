Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 252.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $384.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.79.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

