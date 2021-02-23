Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vectrus worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vectrus by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vectrus by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,904 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $655.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

