Venus (XVS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $276.84 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $55.89 or 0.00118483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $480.62 million and $276.84 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.77 or 0.99423908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00036715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006557 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003407 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,599,322 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.