Vericel (VCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,844,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.