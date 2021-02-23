VeriCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $534,886.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $534,886.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,803.65 or 0.99496908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00041257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00122669 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003487 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,489,526 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.