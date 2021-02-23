Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.37.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

