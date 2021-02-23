Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

VRCA stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.