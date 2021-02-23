Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $29.96 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $29.96 million and approximately $749,779.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.74 or 0.03274160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00363664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.96 or 0.01068793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.26 or 0.00407030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00381022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00256390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00023085 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,861,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

