ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $27,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

