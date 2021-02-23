Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,250 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

