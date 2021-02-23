Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,059,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 311,707 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

