Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VPG opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $449.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

VPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

