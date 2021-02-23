Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 265,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 20,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 123,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,132. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

