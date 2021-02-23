Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,965 shares of company stock worth $12,855,473 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

