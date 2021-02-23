Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,290 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

