Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

