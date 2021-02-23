Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 20.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $147.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

