Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $533.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.16. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

