Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

