Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

