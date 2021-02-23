Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $16,017,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.