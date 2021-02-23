Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

