Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

