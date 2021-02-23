Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in UDR by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in UDR by 19.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in UDR by 26.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.