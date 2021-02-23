VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0012

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $1.37 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

