Vidya (VIDYA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $395,474.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Vidya token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $395,474.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00468157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00070645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00072879 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io.

Buying and Selling Vidya

Vidya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.