Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

