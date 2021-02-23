Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $17.51 on Monday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

About Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

