Vinci’s (VCISY) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VCISY. HSBC upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Vinci from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of VCISY opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. Vinci has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

