Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

