Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $580,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,376.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

