Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $124.68 on Monday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

